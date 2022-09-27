Virginia Students Protest Gov. Youngkin's Proposed Transgender Policy: Report

Thousands of students in Virginia are expected to walk out of their schools on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27, to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed transgender policy, NBC4 Washington reported.

Youngkin's proposed policy would require teachers to reveal a student's identity to their parents, without the student's permission, and would limit which pronouns students may use in school, the website said.

Crowds of students began to form outside of schools in Northern Virginia on Tuesday morning, as students from nearly 100 schools were prepared to participate in the walk-out, according to NBC4.

Click here for more from NBC4 Washington.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.