Virginia Beach Mother Recovering From Traumatic Carjacking Experience: Daughter

Janet Jones never expected a seemingly normal morning at work to turn traumatic in an instant.

Jones arrived at a Norfolk site for work on August 20, when she was ambushed by multiple unknown men, before she could even get out of her car, her daughter wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"This man hit my mother in the face to get her away from the drivers seat but her arm was stuck. He chose to start driving anyways with her hanging out of the driver’s side door. When her arm was finally freed, she fell down to the road and the back end of her car rolled over her. They left her on the pavement covered in blood at, barely, 8 in the morning."

Jones' daughter, Mckala, described the horror her mother experienced when she least expected it.

Jones was taken to the trauma unit in a nearby hospital, where she received staples in her head, her daughter said.

The incident gave her multiple road rashes and Jones will require assistance to walk for the time being, Mckala explained.

The family is raising money to pay off debt from medical bills, fund physical and emotional therapy for Jones, and provide meals during this difficult time.

Mckala's GoFundMe page for her mother had raised $1,730 of their $15,000 goal by August 23.

Click here to donate to the page for Janet Jones' recovery.

