VA Woman Mauled By Pit Bull Begins Long Road To Recovery

Jesse Richard describes Teresa, the mother of his daughter, as the strongest person he knows.

On August 15, Teresa was delivering a package in Bristol, when she was attacked by a vicious pit bull, Richard wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"The dog was loose in the yard of the residence behind an unsecured chain link fence and came through the fence and relentlessly attacked for several minutes as Teresa fought for her life."

Teresa fought to stay conscious and made a tourniquet to prevent further blood loss from her wounds, Richard described.

She was screaming in the rain for the dog's owner to restrain the pit bull.

After 15 minutes, she was airlifted to a Tennessee hospital for immediate surgery, Richard said.

Richard posted Teresa's injuries from this traumatic experience on the GoFundMe page, so friends and family could be updated on her medical status.

With Teresa, Richard has a daughter, 6-year-old Joyce, who Richard described as extremely empathetic and courageous as her mom goes through this time.

Richard's GoFundMe page, which has raised nearly $5,500 in just one day, was created to alleviate medical, legal, and living expenses, he said.

Click here to donate to Richard's GoFundMe page for Teresa.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.