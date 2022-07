Reports of a drone halted all flights at Reagan Washington National Airport Thursday, July 21 — and Twitter users were having a field day.

Some suspected the drone was a tourist trying to get a shot of the Washington Monument. A grounded passenger was just happy the delay wasn't for a "boring" reason.

All arrivals and departures at the Arlington airport were stopped from 1 to around 2 p.m.

