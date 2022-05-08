Three Cheers For Beers: Top Three VA Breweries To Try For Int'l Beer Day

August 5 is International Beer Day and Virginia is jam-packed with note-worthy breweries to try, according to VacationIdea.com.

Caboose Brewing Company was founded in 2015 by two families that serves locals, especially bike riders and trail walkers, on the path where the brewery is located, the website said.

The Vienna spot provides many craft brews on tap, including the company's award-winning Vienna, VA Lager and Boxcar Brown Ale, both of which brought home gold medals at the Virginia Craft Brewers Cup, VacationIdea.com reported.

Reaver Beach Brewing Company is known for their unique and wild sour ales. The brewery boasts use of exotic flavors and constant innovations to classic flavors, in order to keep their Virginia Beach customers satisfied, VacationIdea.com said.

Last but not least, The Virginia Beer Company is the lovechild of two William and Mary graduates and offers a nice blend of classic beers with seasonal flavors, VacationIdea.com reported. You can enjoy your small-batch beers while enjoying great food and live music, the website said.

Click here to see VacationIdea.com's full list of mouth-watering Virginia breweries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.