News

Stafford Coffee Shop Will Donate Proceeds On August 27 To Woman's Cancer Treatment

Nicole
Nicole Photo Credit: The Grounds Coffeehouse's Facebook Post

A Stafford coffee shop will donate proceeds on August 27 to a close friend's cancer treatment, according to the store's Facebook page.

The Grounds Coffeehouse is raising money for their friend, Nicole, as she undergoes more treatment for her diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer, the store said.

Nicole has tried numerous treatments through her three-year bout with  breast cancer and the store, along with the community, hopes to help her cover treatment for her aggressive form of the disease, The Grounds Coffeehouse said. 

Many local coffee lovers commented on The Grounds Coffeehouse's Facebook post to show their support for Nicole as she goes through this difficult time.

Click here to see The Grounds Coffeehouse's full post for more information.

