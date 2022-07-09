Contact Us
Squirrel To Blame For 10,000 Virginia Beach Residents Without Power

AJ Goldbloom
Squirrel and Substation
Squirrel and Substation Photo Credit: Pixabay/DavidReed/JLasWilson

A singular squirrel caused mayhem in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, September 7, after it got into a substation, WAVY.com reported.

Dominion Energy said that one furry animal was responsible an outage ranging from the Kempsville area  to the King’s Grant neighborhood, the website reported.

A handful of Virginia Beach schools were hit by the outages, but school schedules carried on as usual, WAVY.com said

Although all of the outages were restored as of 10 a.m., the squirrel was likely killed in the incident, WAVY.com said.

Click here for the full squirrel story from WAVY.com. 

