News

Something's Fishy: Smoked Salmon Product Recalled In Virginia For Potential Contamination

AJ Goldbloom
Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon Photo Credit: Pixabay/TanteTati

St. James Smokehouse's smoked salmon has been recalled in Virginia and several other states over potential contamination, WTOP reported.

For children, elderly adults, and those with weakened immune systems, ingesting Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious or deadly infections, reports said.

The company made this voluntary recall for the 4-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June, WTOP said. 

Although no illnesses were reported as of September 2, anyone with this product should throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund, the website said. 

Click here for the full story from WTOP.

