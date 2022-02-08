Pro-Trump YouTuber Charged With Entering Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot In DC

An Oxon Hill man, who identified as "Semore Views" on YouTube, was charged after he entered the Capitol during the January 6 riots, WUSA9 reported.

William Kit, 46, who broke into the Capitol through a broken window, appeared in court on August 1 and was released on a personal recognizance bond, WUSA9 said.

The self-proclaimed "Trump-publican" was ordered not to use firearms, to stay away from the Capitol, and must get permission to travel 50 miles outside his home, reports said.

Once police received a tip about his identity, they were able to confirm the individual wearing a "I am Semore Views" shirt at the riots, was Kit, WUSA9 reported.

He was charged with four misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, and related offenses, officials said.

Click here for the full story from WUSA9.

