Northern Virginia Tennis Coach Of 44 Years Suffered Stroke, Support Surges

Jorge Cordova is described as a dear friend and unbelievable tennis mentor.

On July 29, Cordova suffered a stroke in his office at the Belmont Country Club where he teaches tennis, according to a GoFundMe page started by his family.

He was brought to the ICU at Inova Fairfax Hospital, before being moved to a regular room to recuperate, but the family was not given a discharge date, they said.

His family started the GoFundMe page to cover his medical expenses and get him back to doing what he loves.

"His care for his students is evident to all who have taken lessons from him or watched him teach their loved ones. He's always out there, even on his days “off.” There's nowhere else he'd rather be. He embraces being a member and leader in the tennis community."

The Cordova family raised $13,615 of their $30,000 by August 4.

Click here to donate in support of Coach Jorge Cordova.

