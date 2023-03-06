Naked Woman Shot After Assaulting VA Homeowner With Frying Pan During Home Invasion: Sheriff

New information has been released by authorities in Virginia following a strange incident involving a naked woman who was shot after allegedly attacking a homeowner with a frying pan.

Austinsville resident Paula Michelle Locklear, 35, is facing multiple charges after she was found with a gunshot wound in Carroll County during an apparent home invasion, according to police.

Late last month, members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Loafers Rest Road residence in Austinsville to investigate a reported shooting that left a woman - later identified as Locklear - with a gunshot wound to her legs.

The investigation into the shooting determined that the incident was a result of a breaking and entering crime.

According to police, the homeowner heard a noise in the back of the residence, went to the kitchen, and found Locklear in a state of undress, coming through the rear door.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that the homeowner began hitting the homeowner with a cast iron frying pan in the head and hand before she was forced out of the house and the door was secured.

Police say that when Locklear was on the back porch of the residence, at which point she began turning all of the electrical breakers off to the home and began beating on the kitchen window while shouting at the homeowner to get out of her house or she was going to kill him.

Locklear then allegedly began beating on the same door after making threats, prompting the homeowner to discharge a firearm, striking her in the leg.

She was later released, and Locklear was charged with:

Felony breaking and entering a home while armed with a deadly weapon;

Assault and battery;

Damage property.

She is being held without bond pending her arraignment in Carroll County General District Court.

No charges are going to be filed with the homeowner, officials noted, following a consultation with the Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney Roger Brooks, who said the shooting was justified as self defense.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.