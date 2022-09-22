Johnny Depp Finds Love With Former Lawyer: Report

Things are apparently heating up between Johnny Depp and his former lawyer.

The 59-year-old actor is reported to be dating London-based attorney Joelle Rich, 37, who represented him in a libel case years ago against British newspaper The Sun, US Weekly reports.

Rich showed support for her former client when she sat through his defamation trials against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that took place in earlier this year in Fairfax, the website said.

Depp and Rich apparently met up secretly at hotels in the beginning of their relationship, Page Six says citing an anonymous source.

On Jun. 1, Heard was found guilty on all defamation charges against Depp, for the defamatory statements she made about her ex-husband to the Washington Post. Heard sued Depp for $100 million for alleged abuse, but Depp's legal team was able to disprove Heard's claims.

Rich is currently divorcing her husband, whom she shares two children with, US Weekly reports.

