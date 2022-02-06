Hiker From Netherlands Dies After Mysterious Fall From Appalachian Trail In Virginia

A 23-year-old man who came all the way from the Netherlands to hike the Appalachian Trail died after taking a 50-foot fall down a cliff in Virginia.

Paul Classen was sitting on the edge of cliffs with his feet on a lower rock, just north of the summit of McAfee Knob on Sunday, May 30, Robyn Urdaibay writes in the Facebook group Appalachian Trail Hikers 2022.

"He spontaneously slumped forwards and fell," said Urdaibay, who had been hiking the trail with Classen.

"He was totally well, just chilling eating breakfast. We think he must have passed out, but we don’t know why and will never know for sure."

Classen died at the hospital.

Back in December, Classen posted in the same Facebook group excited to be hiking the trail.

Urdaibay said Classen was "the most lively, empathetic, personable, fun and goofy guy you could ever meet. She set up an email address for people to share stories about Classen: grandmaster@gmail.com.

