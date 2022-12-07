Gov. Youngkin Says Gay Marriage Is Protected In Virginia — But Is It?

Gov. Glenn Youngkin stirred controversy on last weekend with a comment he made about gay marriage in Virginia.

Youngkin was a guest on 'Face the Nation', where he claimed that gay marriage was protected by law in his state.

While gay marriage is allowed in Virginia because it is federally protected by the 14th amendment and because the state passed two laws in 2020 to remove the ban on same-sex marriage, it is still not constitutionally protected.

Virginia's Bill of Rights says that heterosexual marriage is the only union recognized by the state.

Gov. Youngkin's team responded to the backlash over his recent comment.

Same sex marriage is the law of the land in Virginia and as Governor of Virginia, he will abide by and enforce the law.

Virginia Sen. Adam Ebbin, the first openly-gay person elected to the VA House of Delegates and General Assembly, sought to set the record straight:

