DC Man Gets 25 Years For Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend To Death With Screwdriver

A man from Washington DC was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death with a screwdriver, the US Attorney's Office for DC said.

Robert Dean, 64, stabbed 38-year-old Tamiya White in the neck in Northeast DC on March 31, 2018, the office reports.

White drove herself to a nearby McDonalds to seek help before she later died at a nearby hospital, NBC Washington reports.

She left behind her children who where in her apartment at the time of the stabbing, the office reports. Dean has been in custody since his arrest on April 5, 2018, the office reports.

