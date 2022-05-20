Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice
News

DC Man Gets 25 Years For Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend To Death With Screwdriver

David Cifarelli
Tamiya White
Tamiya White Photo Credit: GoFundMe (original source unknown)

A man from Washington DC was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death with a screwdriver, the US Attorney's Office for DC said. 

Robert Dean, 64, stabbed 38-year-old Tamiya White in the neck in Northeast DC on March 31, 2018, the office reports.

White drove herself to a nearby McDonalds to seek help before she later died at a nearby hospital, NBC Washington reports

She left behind her children who where in her apartment at the time of the stabbing, the office reports. Dean has been in custody since his arrest on April 5, 2018, the office reports. 

