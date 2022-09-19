Daughter Of Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Says Dad Is Unfit For Role: Reports

Jael Taylor, estranged daughter of Spotsylvania's school superintendent candidate Mark Taylor, said her dad is beyond inexperienced for his potential new gig, reports said.

Mark Taylor was offered $245,000 a year to serve as superintendent, although he has no experience in education, so his daughter wrote a letter to the school board to tell them they are making a big mistake, WUSA9 reported.

Jael said her father provided her with a weak homeschooling education and has shared social media posts that are disrespectful to various minority communities. She said these are just a few of the many reasons her father should not assume the important role of superintendent, the website said.

Although the board approved an offer for Taylor, he has not yet been hired officially, WUSA9 said.

