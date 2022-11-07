Community Rallies For Virginia Mom, ER Doc Fighting Cancer

On July 6, Virginia physician Bonnie Yen received a diagnosis that would change her life: Abdominal carcinomatosis.

Her colleagues from Holy Cross Hospital/Trinity Health are asking for the community’s help to support Yen in the tough times ahead.

“Not only is she a talented Emergency Medicine physician, dedicated wife and Mom, but she is a stellar, lively and devoted friend," reads a GoFundMe page launched for the Falls Church-area family.

"In the last decade, she has contributed unforgettable tenacity to the emergency department while effortlessly tackling various challenging clinical cases to provide the best care for her patients.”

Yen started showing an array of symptoms, from fatigue to jaundice, leading up to her unfortunate diagnosis, according to her GoFundMe page. Her cancer battle means the family will face immense medical bills, procedures, and treatment, all while paying for their kids’ education.

The page was created four days ago and has already raised nearly $106,000 of their $250,000 goal.

Yen’s workmates are hoping that Virginians will be moved by her story and contribute to help the family.

