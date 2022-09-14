Amtrak Cancels All Long-Distance Trains As Labor Strike Looms

Amtrak has cancelled all of its long-distance lines starting Thursday, Sept. 15, as two railroad unions remain in contract negotiations and the potentially crippling labor strike looms.

While the strike was not expected to impact the Northeast Corridor, which is primarily owned by Amtrak, the company took the measure to avoid stranding passengers, it said in a statement.

The East Coast branch and Acela express lines would not be affected, Amtrak said.

Meanwhile, railroad carrier negotiators met with labor unions Wednesday, Sept. 13 in an effort to work out deals ahead of Friday's strike deadline.

While workers were seeking improvements to working conditions noting they've been penalized for taking time off for medical conditions, the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC) said that employees are given "significant" time off and companies offered a fair contract, including a steep wage hike, ABC News reports.

Union leaders and company officials met with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to help work out agreements Wednesday.

Nine unions had reached tentative agreements while two — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers Trainmen, and the SMART Transportation Division — remained at the negotiations table as of Wednesday afternoon, ABC said.

The Biden Administration is apparently "desperate" to avoid the looming strike, which could create supply chain issues and worsen inflation, the New York Times reports.

