The Fredericksburg, VA dad, who brought his 6-year-old daughter on stage earlier in the season to choose his coach, sang “Another Love" by Tom Odell and "Higher" by Creed for his last performances before votes were cast.

On the second finale night, Huntley performed "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door" by Bob Dylan as a duet with coach Niall Horan.

The final two came down to Huntley and Ruby Leigh. Then Huntley's name was called.

He erupted in tears of joy.

Huntley wins the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

