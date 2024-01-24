Man Celebrates Million Dollar Virginia Lottery Win While On Caribbean Cruise To Kick Off 2024

Jerome Testa III is laughing and smiling his way to the bank after being the final person to claim a seven-figure prize after purchasing a ticket for Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

The timing couldn't be better, as the lucky lotto player learned of his unexpected windfall while checking online during a holiday cruise, though they had to wait to return to Virginia before redeeming the life-altering ticket.

“My wife screamed and fell off the bed!” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I still haven’t wrapped my head around it yet.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Wawa on Plank Road in Fredericksburg.

The aerospace technician said that with the million dollars, he plans to take care of his family.

Four other $1 million winning tickets for the raffle were purchased in Arlington, Leesburg, Manassas and Stafford. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Henrico, Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Yorktown

An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

