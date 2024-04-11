Kaden Olsen was broadsided by a DASH bus on Duke and North Ripley streets just after 5 p.m., police in Alexandria said. He died at the scene.

A GoFundMe for Olsen's family remembered him as being "larger than life."

"He passed doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle," reads the campaign launched by Brooke Jensen.

Kaden graduated early from high school and went on to fulfill his dreams of joining the Marine Corps, Jensen writes. He was honorably discharged in January 2023, after serving four years at the Marine Barracks 8th & I in Washington DC, Jensen said.

"With shear grit and determination he accomplished all he set out to do, achieving many awards and honors along the way," the campaign reads. "He stood tall and firm in his beliefs. Kaden was large in stature. His passion was going to the gym and building a strong body."

Jensen said Kaden worked as a project manager in Maryland, a job he loved, and loved his mother — his best friend — "fiercely."

Kaden's sudden death spread shock and sadness among those who knew and loved him.

Services have not yet been finalized.

