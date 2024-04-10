Mostly Cloudy 75°

Kaden Olsen Alexandria Motorcycle Crash

Police have identified the victim killed in an Alexandria motorcycle crash as a 23-year-old resident.

Kaden Olsen, of Alexandria, was heading east on Duke Street when he was broadsided by a DASH bus making a left turn onto North Ripley Street around 5:05 p.m.Tuesday, April 9, Alexandria police said.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the accident. No other injuries were reported and the scene was cleared by 10:40 p.m.

Olsen died at the scene and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

