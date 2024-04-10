Kaden Olsen, of Alexandria, was heading east on Duke Street when he was broadsided by a DASH bus making a left turn onto North Ripley Street around 5:05 p.m.Tuesday, April 9, Alexandria police said.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the accident. No other injuries were reported and the scene was cleared by 10:40 p.m.

Olsen died at the scene and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

