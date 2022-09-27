DC Theatre Week Offers Shows, Concerts For Under $50

D.C. Theatre Week is kicking off theater season in the district, boasting ticket prices under $50, according to Theatre Washington.

From now until Oct. 9, D.C. locals can enjoy a variety of shows that are put on by local theater companies, the website detailed.

Theatre Week offers musicals, Shakespeare plays, orchestral performances, and other types of shows for theater-goers of all ages to enjoy, Theatre Washington said.

Click here to learn more and purchase show tickets.

