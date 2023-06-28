Boy, 3, Dies In Fall From Alexandria High-Rise (Developing)

The 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene on the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway, ACPD spokesman Marcel Bassett tells Daily Voice.

Fox29 says the incident happened at Arrive Apartments, which were cordoned off in photos.

Firefighters responded the call at 1:57 p.m., and police were called at 1:59 p.m.

Police said only that the child fell from an upper floor. No further information was being released as the investigation progresses.

