Alexandria's Vonnie Symathong Dies Suddenly, 47: 'Always Smiling And Happy'

Vonnie immigrated to the United States from Laos in 1981 before graduating from T.C. Williams High School in 1995, her obituary says.

She finished a year at Northern Virginia Community College and worked as a Systems Administrator in the Consumer Lending Division at Chevy Chase Bank.

Vonnie then worked as a Credit Administration Officer for 21 years at Cardinal Bank, where coworkers said she was “always smiling and happy and pleasant to be around and would always do what it took to get the job done,” her memorial says. She eventually went to John Marshall Bank in 2022 and later to Trustar Bank as a Loan Administrator.

More than $21,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Vonnie’s memorial expenses as of press time.

“Our beloved Vonnie unexpectedly passed away,” reads the fundraiser. “Her daughter, Tyra, is completely devastated by this unexpected loss. The family was not prepared for this loss and is struggling to cover all the costs associated with burying a loved one.”

Vonnie’s funeral was held at Clarendon United Methodist Church in Arlington on Thursday, June 22.

“Vonnie was the best at keeping up with the ones she loved,” reads one of countless heartfelt tributes on Vonnie’s obituary.

“Vonnie treated everyone as family whether you met her once or knew her forever! Your caring smile and full of life energy will be missed. May you rest in peace my beautiful friend forever.”

