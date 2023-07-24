Alexandria Native Neha DeKawar Dies In San Diego, 23

Neha graduated from T.C. Williams High School with honors, and served as the captain of the field hockey and lacrosse teams, her obituary said.

After earning her Bachelor's in marketing from the Fowler School of Business at San Diego University, Neha went on to work for Insight Global as a recruiter.

Neha's obituary remembers her as "a natural leader and her compassionate nature left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her."

More than $22,000 had been raised for Neha's family on a GoFundMe as of Monday, July 24.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

