Makai Cummings' body was found on the roadway in Hanover County just after 2 a.m. Monday, May 8, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

The vehicle that struck him fled the scene, authorities said.

Cummings was apparently a Nottingham, MD native, who was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. He previously played lacrosse for Baltimore City College.

