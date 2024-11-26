Woodbridge Man Arrested After Assaulting Officers During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Officers were called to a residence in the 5400 block of Bantry Court in Woodbridge at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 22 to investigate a reported domestic dispute, Prince William County police say.

Investigators determined that Anthony Arturo Castro, 33, assaulted a 29-year-old family member during the incident, and when officers attempted to detain him, Castro resisted and allegedly assaulted multiple officers before being subdued after a brief struggle.

No injuries were reported.

Castro was arrested and charged with:

Five counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

One count of obstruction of justice;

One count of domestic assault and battery.

He is being held without bond, and a court date is pending.

