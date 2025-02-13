Gideon Owusu Jr., 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after officers say he stole a car, injured two law enforcement officers, and led police on a pursuit that ended with his arrest by Virginia State Police and Stafford County deputies.

The chaos began a day earlier when officers responded to the Summerhouse II Condos in Woodbridge at around 4:10 p.m. after he took a friend's vehicle without permission in the Dumfries area.

Officers located Owusu with a different car, belonging to another acquaintance, in the parking lot, police said.

As they attempted to detain him, Owusu hit the gas, dragging two officers before they were able to break free. One officer was taken to a hospital, while the other was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Owusu then struck another car and sped away, officials said.

The next day, officers spotted Owusu returning to the area and attempted a traffic stop, but he took off again, leading police on a chase southbound on I-95.

Authorities say they called off the pursuit due to safety concerns, but soon after, Virginia State Police and Stafford County deputies were able to take him into custody.

Owusu was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer;

Two counts of hit-and-run with injury;

Two counts of hit-and-run;

One count of reckless driving;

Two counts of grand larceny;

One count of eluding;

One count of obstruction of justice.

He is currently being held without bond as he awaits his court date.

