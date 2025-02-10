Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the 13200 block of Trowbridge Drive around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, where they found the decomposing remains of a man lying in the roadway.

Authorities said 42-year-old Robert Patrick Hearn, of Annandale, died at a different location before his body was transported and left at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death, but investigators found no immediate signs of trauma.

Detectives have identified Maurice Jermaine Waller, 54, and Jonathan Alberto Aguilar, 21, as the two men suspected of moving the body, officials. Both men are wanted for concealment of a dead body, but efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful as of Monday afteroon, police said.

Waller, of Woodbridge, is described as 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, bald with brown eyes, and has multiple tattoos. Aguilar, also of Woodbridge, is described as 5-foot-8, 142 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe this was not a random act and are asking anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts to contact police. The investigation is ongoing.

