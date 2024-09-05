One Dead, One In Custody Following Fatal Shooting In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, deputies were called to the 100 block of Hulls Chapel Road in Fredericksburg, where they found a man shot to death.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, the suspected shooter has been detained, and the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

He added that there is no threat to the public.

During the shooting investigation, Hulls Chapel Road was temporarily closed.

No details about the victim or shooter have been released.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.