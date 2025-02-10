Fair 45°

Aubrey Rudd Accused Of Assault, Stealing Vehicle In Virginia

A video games-playing Fredericksburg man who played Grand Theft Auto too many times allegedly assaulted a woman at a Red Roof Inn and stole her vehicle before ending his night behind bars, authorities said.

Aubrey Rudd

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Aubrey Rudd, 52, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies say a verbal fight at the hotel turned violent on Saturday, Feb. 8, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road around 9:45 p.m., where the victim, who had minor injuries, told police she was in a hotel room with Rudd as he played video games when a disagreement broke out.

When she attempted to leave, Rudd allegedly assaulted her before taking her car keys and fleeing in her vehicle, officials said.

Authorities quickly sent out an alert for the stolen vehicle, which was spotted by Fredericksburg Police officers. When the car re-entered Stafford County, deputies performed a high-risk stop and took Rudd into custody without incident.

Rudd is charged with: 

  • Assault and battery;
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle;
  • Driving while suspended. 

He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

