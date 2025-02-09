Lemar Gerald Dawson, 45, of Locust Grove, was busted on Saturday, Feb. 8, after deputies tracked him to a hotel in Fredericksburg, during an investigation into a bank robbery, officials said.

Dawson’s downfall started just before 11:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, when he allegedly walked into the Truist Bank on Plank Road and demanded cash from an employee.

No weapon, no big show—just walked in, asked for money, and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

His mistake? Leaving in a very noticeable copper/orange pickup truck—a detail witnesses shared with investigators, who ultimately tracked him down.

Hours later, a tip came in that sent the Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit on the hunt.

With help from the Fredericksburg Police Department, they zeroed in on Dawson at a local hotel, where he was arrested without incident.

Dawson was charged with robbery and is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.