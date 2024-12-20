Deputies Bust Suspected Fredericksburg Dealer After Fatal OD: Dangerous Drugs Seized: Sheriff

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Stafford County deputies responded to a suspected overdose death in North Stafford, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit joined the case, which soon prompted an operation involving the county SWAT Team.

On Wednesday, investigators conducted a traffic stop near Warrenton Road and South Gateway Drive, where detectives seized heroin, 90 fentanyl pills, and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer often linked to fatal overdoses.

Patrick Small, 44, of Fredericksburg was arrested during the investigation and charged with:

Distribution of fentanyl;

Distributing fentanyl as a weapon of terror;

Possession of heroin;

Possession of xylazine.

Small is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.