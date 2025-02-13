Speeding Driver Leads Police Pursuit, Passenger Escapes In Fredericksburg: Cops

Dakotah Martin, 26, was taken into custody on multiple drug-related charges after speeding away from a patrol officer and later being found with suspected drugs in his vehicle, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

An officer was on patrol on Jan. 20 when he spotted a blue Volkswagen Passat flying down Lafayette Boulevard at 56 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, officials said.

When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver made several turns, raising suspicions of additional criminal activity.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Hillcrest Drive, where the passenger immediately jumped out and bolted away.

As other officers searched for the fleeing suspect, backup arrived to assist and noticed suspected drugs in plain view on the driver’s seat.

A further search of the vehicle turned up additional narcotics, police said.

Martin was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic;

Operating a vehicle without registration;

Reckless driving.

He was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The identity of the passenger has not been confirmed, and authorities continue to investigate.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

