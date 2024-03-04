Jeffrey John Tierno Jr. of the 4200 block of Leah Avenue, Dover Township had been appointed by the SCPAS Board of Directors in 2022 and assumed the Presidency on January 1, 2023, according to the organization's website. He resigned on October 6, only after "SCPAS Officers were made aware of a Lancaster County Criminal Court Docket in the name of Jeffrey Tierno from Dover, PA," as stated on the website.

He was charged with four felonies: criminal solicitation − disseminating photo/filming of child sex acts, contact/communication with a minor − sexual abuse, criminal use of communication facility, and corruption of minors.

Before Judge Dennis E. Reinaker, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, Tierno Jr. admits to the crimes by pleading guilty to all the charges. He was sentenced to eight months of house arrest, five years of probation, he must register as a sex offender, but he is still allowed to see his three children, the court records noted.

The victim's mother is the one who brought the case to the Spring Garden Townshippolice, screenshot some of her son's conversations with Tierno on Facebook and Snapchat. The police in York County reached out to the Elizabethtown Police Department since that is where the victim lived.

The Etown officers reviewed the screenshots and confirmed that Tierno sent these from his personal Facebook profile and a Snapchat account with the user name "jetierno1990," as detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

*Warning the following details are disturbing*

The boy and Tierno started with friendly conversations in June, but by August the conversations were explicit. Tierno pressed the boy for nude photographs which were sent via Snapchat, according to the investigators' statements in the release.

One officer who reviewed the messages explained:

"Tierno (tried) to get (the boy) to come to a play alone and (said) that Tierno would take (him) out to dinner afterwards. Tierno then came out to (the boy) as bisexual before asking (him) how old he was...which Tierno then tells him he wished (he) was older."

Tierno went on to describe men's genitals and shared a photo, asked about the boy's sex life, the officer continued.

"Tierno would tell him to unsave the messages so that they would delete after being read."

But the boy kept notes summarizing the Snapchat conversation, according to the police.

Tierno also told the boy that he "should try having sex with an older man at least once in his life" but he added "that this conversation needed to stay between the two of them."

In September, the police interviewed Tierno and admitted to the "inappropriate talk" and speaking about "sexual things" with the boy.

Tierno told the police that he knew what he did was wrong, and after the boy told him he was "uncomfortable" with the conversation, he apologized and cut off communication, the affidavit states.

This is the second youth sports sex scandal Daily Voice has been following in Pennsylvania. The former president of the Waynesboro Youth Baseball League, 44-year-old Justin Travis Biser of Waynesboro is also accused of sexual contact with minors in Pennsylvania while in his position. He was charged with more offenses the same day Tierno was made to resign his presidency.

Biser's initial case went further, as he allegedly raped teenage girls and shared government secrets from his job, as Daily Voice reported in August. Click here to read that report and here to read about his new charges. Biser's cases are ongoing as of March 4.

