Ex-Waynesboro Youth Baseball President Caught Creating Child Porn: AG

Justin Travis Biser, 44 of Waynesboro, previously was arrested for allegedly committing numerous sex crimes on teenage girls and spilling government secrets, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

In addition to the sexual abuse of three children and an adult, he was also accused of sharing confidential information about coworkers and operations within the US government. Biser is a former Marine and Blackwater security tech who currently works for the US government in a similar role, according to his LinkedIn.

As of Friday, the following new charges were made against him "indecent assault of a fourth child... secretly recording naked images of the child. Biser is also charged with secretly video recording two other adults, numerous counts of child pornography, invasion of privacy, obstruction, tampering with evidence, and corruption of minors," Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

The charges come after investigators conducted a warranted search of his home and found "dozens of digital files with footage from hidden cameras," according to Henry.

This means he is now charged with sexual offenses "involving seven victims — three adults and four minors," the AG said.

All of the offenses he has been charged for happened while he was the Waynesboro Youth League Baseball president.

In August, after he was charged the first time, the League posted on its Facebook profile that Biser is no longer serving as president and temporarily Ronda Nicols is holding the position.

“Our investigation has uncovered a pattern where this defendant used his position in the community to get close to potential victims,” Attorney General Henry said. “He is charged with assaulting both children and adults, video recording them without their consent, and taking steps to destroy recordings from his hidden cameras.”

All of the charges regarding the first three minors and one adult were held for trial following a preliminary hearing on Oct. 10.

His preliminary hearing for the most recent charges will be held before Magisterial District Judge Kristin D. Nicklas at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to his latest court docket.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Office of Attorney General hotline at 888-538-8541.

These new charges were filed the exact same day that the South Central Pennsylvania Softball Inc. president Jeffrey John Tierno Jr., 32 of Dover, was made to resign after the organization learned of his charges and arrest for sexual offenses involving a minor. You can read our report on that situation by clicking here.

