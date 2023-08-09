Waynesboro Youth Baseball President Accused Of Raping Teens, Sharing Gov't Secrets

The youth baseball president, 44-year-old Justin Travis Biser of Waynesboro, is a former Marine and Blackwater security tech who currently works for the US government in a similar role, according to his LinkedIn.

“The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls who knew and trusted him,” Attorney General Henry said. “Biser’s relationships in the community allowed him to gain access to his victims and take advantage of them. My office will always investigate and prosecute any individual who preys upon children in Pennsylvania.”

He is not only accused of sexually assaulting two girls whom he met through his baseball league role but he is also accused of sharing confidential information about coworkers and operations within the US government, according to the court documents filed by the Attorney General's office.

Biser allegedly furnished two teenage girls with alcohol and sexually assaulted them in separate incidents, the AG investigators explained.

The first victim was 14 years old and she was assaulted on June 2022, and the second was 17 years old and was assaulted in May 2023, according to the affidavit.

Both girls had boyfriends at the time, according to the complaint. In both situations Biser allegedly managed to get the girls alone at his home, ask them sexual questions, then if he could "play with them" and could "teach them" as detailed in the affidavit by the AG's investigator.

"In 2022, Biser gave a ride to a 14-year-old whom he knew through her family. He gave the teenage girl alcohol and brought her back to his home and inappropriately touched her. When Biser took the girl back to her home, he followed her to her bedroom, watched her undress and shower, and continued to sexually assault her," the AG stated in a release on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The first victim was able to clearly describe Biser, detailing how his beard scratched her when he raped her, the AG's investigator noted.

He also supposedly maintained a text and Snapchat relationship with the first victim and even told her about the second victim — which helped the AG's investigator track her down to get her statement.

In the second incident, "in May 2023, Biser sexually assaulted a different teenager. Biser invited the girl to sleep at his home while she was in an argument with her boyfriend. The 17-year-old girl fell asleep at Biser’s home and awoke to Biser sexually assaulting her," the AG's office stated in a release.

Biser is being held at the Franklin County Prison after failing to post $500,000 in bail for the following charges.

Felony statutory sexual assault of someone 11 years or older.

Felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone less than 16.

Misdemeanor Indecent exposure.

Misdemeanor Indecent assault of someone less than 16.

Two felony counts of corruption of minors.

Misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Felony sexual assault.

On Tuesday evening, the League posted on its Facebook profile that Biser is no longer serving as president and temporarily Ronda Nicols is holding the position.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez Shockey at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to his court docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.