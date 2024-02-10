York Dad Of 3 Dies Suddenly From Flu Complications, Fund Says

According to a GoFundMe for Lindsey Markey, Dan Martin — her fiance — died Sunday, Feb. 3 due to complications of the flu and an upper respiratory infection.

Martin leaves behind children Royce, 8, Ryker, 6, and Lennon, 3.

"No one prepares you for something like this," Lindsey wrote on Facebook. "I’m still trying to wrap my head around everything, and trying to get pass the traumatic events that took place yesterday.💔

"I want everyone to know that Dan was a good man! He loved me and the kids more than anything, and he did any & everything for us!"

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.