York Co. Family Of 7 Displaced By Fire Gets Surge Of Support Thanks To Their HOA

Courtney Cadden's family of seven (including her three siblings, dad, stepmom, and boyfriend) are safe but they have "literally lost everything" after the house fire on Sunday, May 7, 2023, as she told CBS21.

Four adults, three children, and three dogs were rescued from the home on Joshua Drive in West Manheim Township around 4 a.m., authorities said.

The Red Cross had been assisting the family, but the High Point HOA has since stepped-up launching a GoFundMe campaign to help the family because "Chad and Ginger are a wonderful family who welcomes everyone to the community at their home with fun activities for the kids in the neighborhood," HOA organizers posted on the GoFundmMe.

In less than 24 hours, $10,837 of a $10,000 goal has been raised from 110 donations, with the top donation of $1,000 coming from Don Whatley.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the cost of the damage has not been released.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

