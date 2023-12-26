Both tickets won $50,000 as part of the sixth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The winning numbers were 00300676 and 00269987. The tickets were sold at Sunoco Food Mart, 6025 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, and Giant Eagle, 1050 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, Westmoreland County.

These randomly drawn numbers were pulled from more than 66,100 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between November 28 and December 4.

To find out if you are a winner, scan your ticket on the checker on the PA Lottery Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim the prize.

Keep your tickets for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 6. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. You can find the drawing schedule on the lottery website.

This Raffle continues with weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, through the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

The PA Lottery noted the following about this raffle:

"Only 500,000 tickets are available for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 6, which features 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million. Tickets cost $20 and will be available until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until sold out. The drawing will award four prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100."

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.