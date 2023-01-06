Student Robbed At Knifepoint Walking To School Bus Stop In York County: Police

A 14-year-old student was shoved up against a building and robbed "while walking to his bus stop," Northern York County Regional police announced in a release on Friday, Jan. 6.

The teenager's encounter with an unknown male wearing a winter coat with a fur lined hood in the 700 block of Albright Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m. was caught on camera, according to the release.

The man stole to remove the juvenile's cell phone from his pants pockets and "looked through the juvenile’s phone for several moments," before removing his backpack and also looking through the it—thats when the student was able to flee.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding this crime you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

