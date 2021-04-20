Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Authorities: Pennsylvania Couple Filmed Sex Assault Of Newborn, Shared Footage Online
Police & Fire

York PD: Vehicle Sheared Utility Pole In Hit-Run

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
158 South Main Street, Yoe Borough, York.
158 South Main Street, Yoe Borough, York. Photo Credit: York Regional PD

Police in York are seeking information in a hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle was heading southbound on South Main Street when it hit a utility pole in the 150 block and fled the scene around 9 p.m. on Monday, police said.

The vehicle involved is thought to be a silver colored GM pick up truck with writing on the side, last seen heading toward Dallastown.

The truck would have significant front end damage.

If you have any information on the suspected driver or vehicle, please contact the York Regional police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.