York PD: Vehicle Sheared Utility Pole In Hit-Run

Police in York are seeking information in a hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle was heading southbound on South Main Street when it hit a utility pole in the 150 block and fled the scene around 9 p.m. on Monday, police said.

The vehicle involved is thought to be a silver colored GM pick up truck with writing on the side, last seen heading toward Dallastown.

The truck would have significant front end damage.

If you have any information on the suspected driver or vehicle, please contact the York Regional police department.

