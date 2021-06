Seven people were displaced after their duplex was burned through on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the first block of North West Street.

It was a smoky fire that could be seen streets away, as smoke billowed out the third-floor window.

Two adults and five children were cared for by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

