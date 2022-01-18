PA Rollerskating Community Devastated After Fire At Popular Rink

A massive fire has destroyed a popular roller rink in York County, but its devoted community is not willing to say goodbye to the beloved hotspot just yet.

The roof was burned off of Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center in West Manchester Township, located in the first block of North Fayette Street in York on Sunday, around 7:15 p.m., according to officials.

Although no injuries were reported, the damage is estimated to cost $1 million dollars, according to fire officials.

The community is praying for the rink and its owners:

As the community mourns its loss the rink owners are apologizing to customers for the sudden closure.

But the community is rallying to "save their happy place," as Jazmine Dunn wrote of the GoFundMe campaign page she started on Monday. The campaign had raised $2,115 of a $10,000 goal from 40 donors as on Tuesday morning.

Dunn's campaign is actually one of two -- the other of which was started a few hours later by the fiance of one of the owner's grandchildren.

"I swear the rinks were our life, job, hangout, good times and the best jokes and memories," Destiney Wolf writes. "This is so hurtful that this has happened! This was their life they created this rink, this was where they were everyday[sic], this was a place they created to help people release anything they need too by just coming to skate, to get out the house, they made everyone feel like family walking through that door"

The two campaigns will be a huge help as Mr. Q himself promised one of his regulars, "we will rebuild."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If you want to donate to either campaign you can do so here and here.

