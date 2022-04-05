Contact Us
York Daily Voice
Ransom Demands For $10K Texted To Family Of Missing PA Man: Police
PA Driver Was Making Car 'Catch Air' Before Crash That Killed Passenger, 18: Report

Nicole Acosta
Hannah Tome
Hannah Tome Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A central Pennsylvania driver was apparently making his car "catch air" before a crash that killed his 18-year-old back-seat passenger, PennLive reports.

Isaac V. Shoff, 20, of Wrightsville, was going as fast as 90 mph in a 40 mph zone and flying over hills before he lost control and crashed, killing Hannah Tome, the outlet says citing court papers and York County officials.

Tome was ejected from the vehicle that had crashed near Yorkana Road south of Valley Acres Road in Hellam Township around 2:50 a.m., the county coroner said. She was taken to Wellspan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m., Gay said.

Meanwhile, a now finalized GoFundMe launched by Patricia Lehr for Tome's mother, Debra, had raised upward of $5,700 as of Tuesday, May 3.

Shoff was arraigned Monday, May 2 on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, and other related offenses in the April 2021 crash, according to court records and York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay. He was being held in county jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, records show.

Click here for more from PennLive.

