York Coroner IDs Woman, 18, Killed In Hellam Township Crash

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the victim killed in a single-car Hellam Township crash Tuesday morning.

Hannah Tome, 18, was a back seat passenger in the vehicle that had crashed near Yorkana Road south of Valley Acres Road around 2:50 a.m., the York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay said.

Tome was ejected and rushed to Wellspan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:37 a.m., Gay said.

A GoFundMe launched by Patricia Lehr for Tome's mother, Debra, had raised more than $750 as of Tuesday evening.

"No parent should have to bury their child," the account says.

"It is to help Debra with any costs as far as funeral arrangements or anything she may need in the grieving process to help eliminate some weight off of her shoulders during this time. If you can't donate then please share. All donations will go directly to her."

The condition of the other victims was not known.

An autopsy was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in Allentown.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.