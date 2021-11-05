KNOW HIM? York Police Issue Warrant For Man Who Attempt To Purchase Gun With Forged Documents

A warrant has been issued for a man who attempted to purchase a gun with falsified legal documents.

Ruben Alberto Flores-Rivera, 30 of Fayetteville, attempted to purchase a firearm using falsified legal documents--while an active protection from abuse order against him was still in place-- in July 2020, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

Flores-Rivera is charged with the following:

Materially False Written Statement - Sale or Transfer of Firearm (F3)

Statement Under Penalty (M2)

Police believe he has connections in Harrisburg, Carlisle, Fayetteville and York.

If you see him or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, you're asked to submit contact the LWTPD non-emergency number at (717) 244-8055.

