4 Bird Control & Building Employees Charged In Pittsburgh Pigeon Poisoning

Police have charged two employees of Bird Control Services of Wernersville and two managers of the Frick Building on Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh with multiple counts of animal cruelty for poisoning pigeons.

The charges come after many months of investigating, following a Nov. 26 complaint of 10 dead pigeons laying in the street outside the Frick Building made to the Bureau of Animal Care and Control.

According to a report by the public safety department, the managers had contacted the bird control company to "chemically control the bird population on and around the property."

"This was an unfortunate way to control the wild bird population in an urban center...other wild animals or domesticated pets being walked Downtown could have easily ingested this poison with tragic results," the Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement.

It is illegal to harm wild birds in the city of Pittsburgh.

The people charged include:

Allen Zimmerman,72, owner of Bird Control Services

Randall Hoffmaster, 38, employee of Bird Control Services

Colleen Derbish (aka Kelly Derbish), 58, on-site manager of the Frick Building

Francisco Escalante, 49, manager of the Frick Building

They are all facing felony and misdemeanor charges of:

Cruelty to animals

Prohibited capture or harm of wild birds

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Their hearings has yet to be scheduled.

