Libby Spangler, 35 of the 700 block of Stonewood Road, Springettsbury Township, has been identified as the driver who crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Stonewood and Trowbridge roads on Friday, according to an updated release by the York County Coroner's office on May 28.

Google Maps shows the location was approximately one minute or .6 miles from her home.

Libby was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash but she was found alive and awake at the scene at 3:39 a.m. on May 24, Coroner Pam Gay detailed in the release.

She was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where CPR was performed but she passed at 4:56 a.m. according to the coroner's report.

Deputy Coroner Molly York responded to the hospital to investigate and certify her death which was caused by "multiple blunt force injuries due to a single-vehicle crash" and has been ruled an accident as stated in the coroner's release.

"There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained," Gay stated in the release.

Springettsbury Township Police continue to investigate this "unwitnessed" fatal crash, Gay noted in the release.

Libby's death comes less than a month following the passing of her grandfather, 89-year-old Douglas L. Zerbe also of York, who passed on April 29, 2024, as detailed in his obituary. She is survived by her parents; brother and sister; and niece and nephew, according to her grandfather's obituary. In addition to her grandfather, Libby was predeceased by her cousin Tech. Sgt. Daniel J. Zerbe, who died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2011, according to the Air Force.

She is also remembered by her former classmates, colleagues, and friends who have been sharing about their loss on social media.

Libby was a server at the Las Vegas Lounge and hostess at the Rittenhouse Tavern since 2012 according to her LinkedIn. It is unclear what job she was coming from when her vehicle crashed.

She was cremated and her services will be held at Kuhner Funeral Home located at 863 South George Street in York on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 a.m.

